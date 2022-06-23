Mumbai: Office-goers complain about ‘unpunctual’ morning AC local | Photo: PTI

Mumbai More than two dozen passengers of the CSMT-bound AC local, leaving Kalyan at 8.54 am, have formally complained that the train is usually behind schedule, making them reach their offices late.

Signed by the aggrieved commuters, the 59-year-old traveller, Janaradan Mahajan, submitted a complaint letter to the station master concerned as well as senior rail officials on Monday.

"On behalf of hundreds of daily commuters, I would like to bring to your kind attention the fact that AC local starting from Kalyan at 8.54 am has become habitually irregular, causing extreme hardship to the commuters," read the letter.

It further said that the office-goers, using this service, can’t afford to reach their offices late everyday. “I would, therefore, request you to look into the matter personally and take remedial measures to enforce timely running of local trains," Janaradan requested.

He also said that the air conditioning system of the train was also not working in the recent past. Reacting to the afore-mentioned grievances, Central Railway chief PRO Shivaji Sutar said, “Suburban trains are running with more than 95 per cent punctuality. If there is any particular case, then we can examine and try to improve it.”