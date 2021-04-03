Mumbai: Number of sealed buildings surges by 350% in a month

The number of active sealed floors in Mumbai has increased by 300 percent in just one month. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, there were 2,016 active sealed floors as on March 2, while on April 2 there are 8,111 active sealed floors in Mumbai.

Out of the total active sealed floors in Mumbai, the T ward (Mulund) has 1,680 active sealed floors which is the highest in the city, followed by K West (KW) ward (Andheri West, Juhu), which has 1,283 sealed buildings and H West (HW) ward (Bandra west, Khar), which has 1,013 sealed buildings.

The data also revealed that the number of total active sealed buildings have also increased by 350 percent in just one month. Earlier on March 2, there were only 145 buildings that were sealed entirely. Meanwhile, on April 2, there are 657 buildings that are sealed entirely.

Presently, KW ward has 167 sealed buildings which is the highest number so far, followed by F South (FS) ward (Parel, Currey Road and Sewri) which has 81 active sealed buildings followed by M West (MW) ward (Chembur) which has 65 sealed buildings.

As per the rules of the BMC, a building will be sealed entirely if there are more than five positive cases, else only the floors from where the cases are being reported will be sealed.

Senior civic officials have said that more than 85 percent of the patients are asymptomatic, which is why they are kept at home isolation, due to which the civic body has to compulsorily seal the floor of the building.

"The density of cases have increased rapidly in just one month due to which cases are being reported in clusters right now, as most of the patients are asymptomatic we are keeping them at home isolation, for which we have to seal their floors," said a senior civic official.

The official also maintained that in the past one month the pattern of cases have also shifted. He said, earlier only those who used to go out for socialising or have a travel history would test positive, however, now people are being tested positive randomly, even without a travel history.

"The fact the people have not adhered to Covid appropriate behaviour have resulted in aggressive spread of the virus," the official added.

Vinayak Vispute - assistant municipal commissioner and incharge of HW ward said that at present there are multiple cases being reported from each household.

"Most of the fresh cases are infections caused from their closed contacts, nowadays atleast two to three positive cases are being reported from each floors of a building," said Vispute.