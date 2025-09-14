Mumbai NSCI Crisis Deepens: President Demands Secretary’s Resignation After KPMG Audit Report

Viren Shah | File Photo

Mumbai: The crisis in the prestigious National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Worli deepened further with its president Viren Shah asking for the resignation of the its secretary Atul Maru.

Call for Resignation

In a letter addressed to Maru, Shah said "in our earlier core committee meetings I had proposed a change of guards.......owing to the constant brickbats from members over the KPMG observations. (KPMG had conducted a forensic audit of the accounts and found several deficiencies). At that time, you appeared confident ... and asked `Why should I resign unless proved guilty?' Maru did not respond to a message from the FPJ."

Members’ Sentiment at EOGM

"However, today’s (September 12) extraordinary general body meeting attended by over 300 members, reflected a very different reality. The common voice of members was that you, and all others whose names figure in the KPMG report, should step down on moral grounds until the inquiry is completed. The reasoning was clear – those under inquiry should not be in a position to influence it," Shah added.

An FIR has already been filed with the economic offences wing of the crime branch. But, till date there has been no progress in the investigation.

Steps Towards Inquiry

"The meeting went on to unanimously pass all agenda items, including: appointment of an independent four-member committee for oversight; engagement of one of the top four forensic auditors to conduct a detailed inquiry till 2025; appointment of a retired Judge to conduct an internal inquiry on the findings of the KPMG report ....." Shah stated.

Allegations of Misuse

"It was very evident that the members’ voice was directed towards you personally. Many felt that continuing as secretary in this situation amounts to shielding and influencing the process."

"You know that in 2015/16/17, I was the one who raised several issues in the AGM regarding misuse of club facilities – including family weddings at concessional terms, and losses due to waiver of the 12% escalation on the Dome. These very points were later reflected in the KPMG report against you and others."

Clear Demand to Step Down

"I clarified in today’s meeting that whether you wish to step down is your personal decision. I cannot force you. But the voice of members at large was unanimous – they expect you to step down."

"I must also express my disappointment at the incident in the bar after the meeting, when you and other AMG members taunted 'If Jayantilal Shah was the president, the meeting would have been called off without passing of any agenda, and he would have scared the members so that no one dared to go against him.' My reply then – and now – stands direct, instant, and firm: Jayantilal Shah is no longer here for that very reason. Please do not compare me with him. I am not Jayantilal Shah. I am Viren Shah."

Also Watch:

"Atul, my personal view – and the overwhelming view of members who openly voted at the EOGM – is that you must step down from the secretary’s post on moral grounds. The clear sentiment is against your continuation. It is in the larger interest of the Club that you step aside and lie low until the inquiry is completed and you receive a clean chit," Shah demanded. Copies of the letter has been sent to all Central Council members members."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/