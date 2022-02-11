Mumbai: NRI orders wine online; duped of Rs 1.54 lakh

A 27-year-old Non-Resident Indian (NRI) was duped of Rs 1.54 lakh after sharing his international card details with a cybercriminal claiming to be a wine shop employee, reports from Times of India stated

However, the money transfer was blocked by the authorities after a complaint was registered.

The complainant works in a bank in the US and is currently on holiday in Mumbai. According to the police, the complainant received the accused's number from a friend on WhatsApp.

On calling the number and placing an order, the accused said that he will deliver the wine and asked the complainant to send the money online, after which he Rs 5,500 via his credit card.

Later, he placed another order. The accused asked for his credit card number while assuring prompt delivery. The complainant immediately received a message that Rs 1.48 lakh has been deducted from his account, after which he approached the police.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 10:13 AM IST