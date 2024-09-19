 Mumbai: No Water Supply In Parts Of Andheri, Vile Parle & Jogeshwari For 18 Hours Starting Tonight; Check List Of Affected Areas
Mumbai: No Water Supply In Parts Of Andheri, Vile Parle & Jogeshwari For 18 Hours Starting Tonight; Check List Of Affected Areas

Starting from 8 pm tonight, parts of the K East and K West wards will not receive water for the next 18 hours. The water cut is implemented due to scheduled maintenance work. The supply will be suspended from tonight (Thursday) at 8 pm until Friday, 2 pm. Check the full list of affected areas.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 04:15 PM IST
article-image
Water cut in Mumbai | Representative Image

Mumbai: As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announcment, there will be no water supply in parts of K East and K West wards due to scheduled maintenance work. The supply will be suspended from Thursday, September 19, at 8:00 PM until Friday, September 20, at 2:00 PM.

The BMC has provided a list of specific areas within K East and K West where the water supply will be suspended during this period. The daily water supply timings will be disrupted, and residents are urged to prepare accordingly.

K East Ward Areas:

- Mahakali Marg, Poonam Nagar, Goni Nagar, Taxila Marg, MMRDA Colony, Durga Nagar, Paper Box, Malpa Dongri No. 3, Sher A Punjab, Bindra Sankul, Hanjar Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Shobhana Area: Water will be cut off during their regular supply window of 4:30 AM to 7:50 AM.

- Sundar Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Modern Bakery, Prajapurpada: Water supply will be suspended between 5:00 AM and 8:00 AM.

- Tripathi Nagar, Munshi Colony, Bastiwala Compound, Sudden Colony, Collector Compound, Sariput Nagar: These areas will experience disruption from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM.

- Durganagar, Matoshree Club: No water supply will be available from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

K West Ward Areas:

- C.D. Barfiwala Marg, Upashray Galli, Swami Vivekananda Marg, Dawood Bagh, Kevani Pada, Dhakusheth Pada, Malkam Bagh, Andheri Market, Bhardawadi, Behind Navrang Cinema, Andheri Gavthan, Ambre Garden Pump and Gazdar Pump, Part of Gilbert Hill, Three Taps, Gawdevi Dongri Marg, and Part of Osmania Dairy: Water supply will be cut off from 7:30 AM to 12:00 PM.

Advisory Issued

The BMC has issued a public advisory asking residents of the affected areas to store sufficient water before the scheduled disruption. Once the maintenance work is completed, the water supply will be restored as per the regular schedule.

However, the BMC has also advised residents to take health precautions and urged to filter and boil the water for drinking for at least 4 to 5 days after the water supply returns. The replacement of the valves on the water distribution network may temporarily affect the quality of water, it said.

