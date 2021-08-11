Mumbai: No vax drive today and Friday due to lack of doses

Owing to lack of vaccine doses, the BMC will not be conducting its vaccination drives on Thursday and Friday.

“As there are not enough doses available under the Covid-19 Prevention Vaccination Campaign, the drive will be closed for two days at all government and municipal vaccination centers. We are expecting vaccines to arrive by August 12, which will then be distributed to all centers. So for now, the drive stands cancelled and will resume on Saturday,” said a senior health officer.

Meanwhile, less than 40,000 beneficiaries were vaccinated across the city on Wednesday. According to BMC data, 39,538 were administered the vaccines in the last 24 hours, of which 3,225 were vaccinated at the civic-run centres.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner said, “We have not received vaccine doses after Saturday. We were supposed to receive some on Wednesday, but in vain.”

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 11:21 PM IST