Mumbai: No power for 13 days

Kalyan: Residents of Morya Nagar in Kamba village in Kalyan have been living without power and water supply for the last 13 days. Local and government authorities are yet to take note of this situation.

Incessant rain over the last few days has caused a deluge in many low-lying areas in Kalyan such as Varap, Maharal and Kamba, where water has entered hundreds of homes. Many villages have also lost connectivity with each other and the administration. There are reporte-

dly at least 1, 200 houses, illegally built by local builders and which were sold for Rs 5 lakh each.

A local resident, Sushila Kothari 45, said, "When I bought a room for Rs 5 lakh, the builder claimed there is no flooding in the area and that it has regular electricity and water supply."

Another local, Seeta Yedav said, "Nearly 600 people live here but do not get any government benefit. The Radha Soami Satsang Santha has been providing us with food and tea.

My Aadhaar, Pan cards and property documents were washed away in the deluge. Nearly 15 feet water entered our house. So all of us were moved to a nearby private school."

Ashmita Mahraja, who runs a ladies' garment shop said, "My family and I were moved to a nearby private hospital when thieves broke into my shop and decamped with sewing machines and garments."

There were two major floods in Thane district: One on July 26 in Badlapur, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar and Ambarnath and another incident last Sunday, in which low-lying areas in the district were affected.