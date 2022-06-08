Mumbai: No more warnings, strict action against helmetless riders from tomorrow

Challan on helmetless riders | Photo: Representative Image

Thursday onwards Mumbai will have compulsory helmets for both two-wheeler riders and pillion riders, the traffic police will give no more warnings for it tomorrow onwards, and strict action will be taken immediately, said an official.

All the 50 traffic police chowkies will be on alert regarding the strict action towards the helmetless riders, the official added.

The Mumbai traffic police had recently issued a notification making helmets mandatory for pillion riders as well and warned of action against those who violate the rule.

According to deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Rajtilak Roshan, “We have already given a buffer time by announcing this rule days ahead, so there will be no more warnings. Thursday onwards, two-wheeler riders and those riding pillions will face action if they are without helmets. We will suspend their licence for three months and impose a fine of Rs 500 on them. All the 50 traffic chowkies have been asked to take strict action against violators.”

“Also, there is no use even if people try to oppose it because it is a law enforced on all equally and everyone has to follow it. The traffic police will also issue challans and ask people to follow the law,” he added.

The Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Monday urged Mumbaikars to follow the rule regarding helmets and warned of strict action against violators.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: NMMC plants 1000 Buddha Bailey Bamboo saplings in Nerul