Navi Mumbai: NMMC plants 1000 Buddha Bailey Bamboo saplings in Nerul

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) | Photo: Representative Image

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) planted 1000 Buddha Bailey Bamboo saplings alongside the Ganpat Tandel ground near the Jewel of Navi Mumbai in Nerul. With the motto of public participation in tree planting, 185 members of Cycle Club of India, an environmental NGO, enthusiastically participated in the tree planting.

The planting of Buddha Bailey Bamboo, a special type of bamboo supplemented to increase the oxygen in the atmosphere, will help in air purification and will also be used as a noise pollution preventer and air repellent.

As this bamboo plantation is located close to the Miyawaki urban forest, it is expected to increase the number of birds, insects and butterflies and add to the biodiversity of the area. In the same way, the cultivation of this bamboo is also useful for nesting birds, which will increase the number of birds.