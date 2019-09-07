Mumbai: No mega block during Ganesh festival, CR and WR to run 36 additional services

In good news for Railway commuters, Central and Western Railway have cancelled and rescheduled their weekly maintenance works this Sunday keeping in mind the Ganapati festival. The Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) will also run 36 additional services this weekend and on September 12, the last day of Ganpati Visarjan.

According to the Hindustan Times, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) will also operate 18 additional bus services during this time. While CR has cancelled its mega block – which it conducts for regular maintenance – this Sunday, WR will conduct its mega block after Saturday midnight on the slow line between Vasai and Virar railway stations from 12.30am to 4.30am.

WR also plans to operate eight services each on Saturday midnight and Thursday midnight next week. Of these, four services will depart from Churchgate at 1.15am, 1.55am, 2.25am and 3.20am, while others will depart from Virar at 0.15 am, 0.45am, 1.40 am and 3.00am. Of the 20 additional services planned by CR, it will run 12 slow services on the main line and eight on the harbour line. On the night of September 7 and September 12, CR will operate a single service from Kalyan to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 11.55pm.

On the night of September 8 and September 13, it has planned five services: CSMT-Kalyan (two services), CSMT-Thane (one service) and Thane-CSMT (two services) on the main line. On the same days, CR will also run four additional services on the harbour line: CSMT-Panvel (two services) and Panvel-CSMT (two services).