Mumbai: No heartbeat, yet beats the odd

Mumbai: After suffering a massive cardiac arrest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport, a 63-year-old Ajay Kumar Maroo received a new lease of life at Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital on July 16.

Cardiac surgeons said the timely 30-minute Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) was given to Maroo at the airport which saved his life.

Rahul, Maroo’s son said the incident took place when he and his father were on their way from Kolkata on July 15. Maroo suddenly started feeling uneasiness and fell unconscious outside food court area.

“Immediately the emergency response team of Mumbai airport came for our rescue and started giving CPR for 30 minutes, followed by two cardiogenic shocks to revive him. Maroo was then intubated and shifted to NSSH in a cardiac ambulance,” he said.

Dr Lekha Pathak, consultant, intervention cardiologist said when Maroo reached hospital, he was immediately put on a ventilator in an unconscious state.

“Due to cardiac arrest, his heart was not able to pump enough oxygen due to which blood could not reach to the brain. The patient had a history of coronary artery disease (CAD) with 90 per cent blockage in left artery.

He was turned down by many hospitals due to the complexity in the surgeries as he is suffering from few other ailments as well,” said Dr Pathak.

Within 24-hours of admission, Maroo underwent an angiography and an angioplasty during which the doctors had to restore the blood flow from his artery.

“The surgery was successful and within a day, he was out from the ventilator and blood pressure medication. He was discharged after six days of hospitalisation and was kept under strict observation for two months to ensure he does not develop any more complications,” said Dr Pathak.

Dr Rajendra Patankar, Chief Operating Officer of the hospital, said the case shows importance of timely CPR and medical assistance in patients with cardiac arrest.

“The chances of patient’s revival dips substantially with every minute of delay during CPR. We congratulate the paramedic team at the airport since it’s rare to revive an individual after 30 minutes of non-activity,” said Dr Patankar.