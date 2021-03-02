Mumbai: No clarity on SSC, HSC practical exams; Teachers request free Covid-19 vaccination before board exams

Following announcement of the final Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board theory examination dates, students and teachers have demanded clarity on the conduct of practical examinations. Teachers of state-run schools have requested free Covid-19 vaccination considering board exams will be conducted offline amidst rising number of cases in the city.

According to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Class 12 HSC board theory examinations are scheduled to be conducted from April 23 to May 21, 2021 and Class 10 SSC board theory examinations from April 29 to May 20, 2021. But the board has not announced the timetable for practical examinations.

Mridula Jain, a Class 12 student said, "We do not know the dates of practical exams yet. But if theory exams are starting from April then practical exams should be conducted in March." While, Nikhil Paleja, a Class 10 student said, "We need sufficient time to prepare for internal tests."

The MSBSHSE said, "The timetable for practicals, internal tests and viva-voce examinations will be declared by the board and sent to all concerned schools and junior colleges before the exams."

On the other hand, teachers of state-run schools have appealed to the state government for free dose of Covid-19 vaccination before SSC and HSC board exams. Varun Shahane, a Class 10 teacher said, "It is only safe and wise to vaccinate all teachers who will be part of invigilation and monitoring process as SSC and HSC board exams will be conducted offline."

Momina Raziya, a senior Class 12 teacher, said, "As the prescribed interval between two doses of Covid-19 vaccine is 28 days, the state should initiate measures for vaccinating teachers involved in the SSC and HSC board exam process on priority. Both SSC and HSC board exams have a large number of students so as a precautionary measure, all teaching and non-teaching staff involved in the exam process should be given the vaccination for free."