Mumbai: SSC topper held for making 300 vulgar videos

A 10th standard topper who scored 98.5% has been arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch for allegedly uploading vulgar videos on his YouTube channels. The police have also arrested two of his accomplice for helping him.

According to the police, the main accused Mukesh Gupta, 29, has 17 YouTube channels and a couple of Facebook (FB) pages. He uploaded over 300 offensive videos through which he has so far earned Rs 2 crore. The police have written to YouTube and FB to take down his channels.

Gupta on the pretext of shooting prank videos used to convince women to act in his videos, while some of the girls are even minors, said police.

Along with Gupta police has arrested Prince Kumar Sav, 23 and Jitendra Gupta, 25, and there will be more arrests in the case, said police.

According to the police, the accused used to pay a part of their earning to the women artist while some of them have even worked for pocket money. "In some cases after shooting some of the women asked him to take down their videos however Gupta refused and demanded money from them. Some of the girls who acted in the videos are even minors, accordingly we have added sections of POCSO act," said Milind Bharambe, joint commissioner of crime branch.

In the video accused not only used abusive language towards women but even touched them inappropriately and recorded and uploaded such videos as it is. For shooting Gupta chose prominent locations such as Bandra Fort, Juhu beach, Gorai Beach and gardens across Mumbai said police.

So far give victims have approached police one of them is minor the accused also demanded sexual favours from them said police.

Gupta who runs a private tuition in Thane was a 10th standard topper who scored 98.5% in 2008, said police. He teaches around 300 students of 8th, 9th and 10th standard, said police.

The case came to light after social activist Faisal Shaikh of United Student's Association approached cyber cell and informed them about such content.