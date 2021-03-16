Mumbai: NMIMS deemed to be university, starts applications for in-house CET 2021

In an attempt to offer multiple opportunities for students, SVKM’s NMIMS Deemed to be University, Vile Parle has started applications for NMIMS-CET 2021 (Common Entrance Test) for undergraduate courses in Engineering and Pharmacy at Mumbai, Hyderabad, Indore, Navi Mumbai and Shirpur campuses. Apart from the Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programme, NMIMS-CET 2021 is also mandatory for the five-year integrated MBA Tech. (B.Tech. + MBA Tech.) and Pharmacy Tech. (B.Pharm. + MBA) programmes.
In this entrance test, the top 100 meritorious candidates will get the opportunity to apply for 25 scholarships available for the B.Tech. and MBA Tech. programmes. The test will be computer-based, to be taken at test centers in 46 cities in India, on June 27, July 2 and July 4, 2021. The last date to apply for NMIMS-CET 2021 is June 17, 2021.
Ramesh Bhat, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of SVKM’s NMIMS deemed to be University, said, “The last few months have shown the need for highly-qualified professionals in engineering and pharmacy. Engineers, particularly in the fields of Computers, IT, Electronics, and Telecommunications will be instrumental in the coming years, as technology continues to disrupt every sector."
