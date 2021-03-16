Mumbai: NMIMS deemed to be university, starts applications for in-house CET 2021

In an attempt to offer multiple opportunities for students, SVKM’s NMIMS Deemed to be University, Vile Parle has started applications for NMIMS-CET 2021 (Common Entrance Test) for undergraduate courses in Engineering and Pharmacy at Mumbai, Hyderabad, Indore, Navi Mumbai and Shirpur campuses. Apart from the Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programme, NMIMS-CET 2021 is also mandatory for the five-year integrated MBA Tech. (B.Tech. + MBA Tech.) and Pharmacy Tech. (B.Pharm. + MBA) programmes.

In this entrance test, the top 100 meritorious candidates will get the opportunity to apply for 25 scholarships available for the B.Tech. and MBA Tech. programmes. The test will be computer-based, to be taken at test centers in 46 cities in India, on June 27, July 2 and July 4, 2021. The last date to apply for NMIMS-CET 2021 is June 17, 2021.