Mumbai: NMBA demands mixed development in NAINA hearing

NAINA Builders Welfare Association (NBWA) raised the issue of consumption of Transfer of Development Right (TDR) during a hearing for amendment of TDR provision in NAINA sanctioned Development Control Regulations as per UDCPR held on Tuesday. The developers’ body demanded that mixed development should be allowed in the remaining villages of NAINA.

Of the total 175 villages, 23 villages have been taken for a pilot project where CIDCO, the planning authority, is executing 11 TP schemes. The developers' body alleged that even after 10 years, the pilot project of NAINA could not be executed fully.

In March first week, a notification was issued inviting suggestions and objections on the amendments made under Section 37 (1) of the Maharashtra Regional Planning and Town Planning Act, 1966, regarding amendments to the provisions of TDR in the approved Development Control Regulations of NAINA area.

In this connection, Prakash Baviskar, president of NBWA representing the developers’ body, had submitted objections and suggestions. During the hearing at the NAINA-CIDCO office in Belapur, he demanded, “Mixed development should be allowed in the remaining 152 villages of NAINA to consume FSI and TDR." "Why would anyone buy TDR if there is no scheme to use it?" he asked.

There are land reserved zones (LDZ) as limited development zones. “As per new proposed rules, the total maximum permissible built-up area and utilization of TDR on receiving plot shall be subject to the road width, but there are height limits for construction in the LDZ area,” said Baviskar.

He added that due to height restriction it is very difficult to consume TDR in the TP Scheme area and in the Gaothan area, as there is a permissible FSI of 2.5. "So, in the entire NAINA area, there will be no demand for TDR as the same High-Rise towers need to be constructed which will increase the construction cost," he said.

Chief Planner Ravindra Kumar Mankar and Associate Planner Shubhangi Bhishnurkar of NAINA-CIDCO were present during the hearing.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 08:20 PM IST