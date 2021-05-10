Mumbai: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw lauds BMC for COVID-19 mitigation efforts

Days after the Supreme Court of India hailed the Mumbai model of COVID-19 mitigation, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw have also lauded the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its management of the second COVID-19 wave.

Kant took to Twitter to applaud BMC and wrote, "Centralized bed allotment, anticipating oxygen storage facilities, common allotment of beds even in pvt hospitals, dashboards for monitoring , war rooms for patient follow up. Inspirational Mumbai model of Covid Mngmnt. Congrats mybmc Commissioner Chahal & his Gr8 team (sic)."

While Kiran Mazumdar Shaw wrote that she just studied the Maharashtra and BMC model of decentralised COVID-19 management and she is super impressed with it’s uniquely thought out processes.

"I just studied the Maharashtra and BMC model of decentralised Covid management n super impressed with it’s uniquely thought out processes Kudos to @OfficeofUT n @mybmc n its dynamic Iqbal Singh Chahal. The whole country should follow these COVID beating methods (sic)."

Maharashtra has been the worst-affected state during the second wave of COVID-19 infections. Though some of its cities, including Mumbai, have seen consistent improvement, the situation in many parts of the state remains of concern.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the COVID-19 situation in the state and applauded efforts taken by the Maharashtra government in tackling the second COVID-19 wave.

Even the Supreme Court, in the last week, praised the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its handling of the COVID-19 situation in Mumbai.

The comment by the SC came in the wake of the financial capital seeing a downward trend in its daily coronavirus cases. "Bombay Municipal Corporation has done some remarkable work and not disrespecting Delhi but we can maybe see what was done by BMC," Justice Chandrachud had said.

Now, one might wonder as to why Mumbai is handling its second wave better than Delhi. The report in the international weekly newspaper The Economist has credited the "sensible administrative structure, decentralisation and data-driven planning" for the same.

The article has noted that the coordinated efforts through a distributed network of 23 BMC war rooms have led to efficient bed management.