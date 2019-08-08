Mumbai: Nirbhaya scheme launched in city

Mumbai: The Government of India has initiated a ‘Safe City Nirbhaya Initiative’ in Mumbai, to strengthen measures for the safety and security of women and children.

The project has been initiated by the department of women’s security in the Union ministry of home affairs, aiming to make security measures for women in metros more efficient.

The project has currently been implemented in eight major cities, including Mumbai. The 3-year programme will strengthen the measures taken to protect the women and children of Mumbai through technological advancement, ad­v­anced infrastructure, training and skill development of individuals, awareness raising and promotional programmes.

25,000 cops, 4,200 doctors and medical staff and 200 public prosecutors will be trained. Mumbai Police had conducted a 1-day workshop for police on Tuesday.

NGOs, educatio­nal institutions and advisory bodies from across the country had participated. State Principal Secretary (Special) Amitabh Gupta of the home dept, Govt of Maharashtra, and the Jt CP , crime (Mumbai), Santosh Rastogi, were present.