Mumbai: Nine western Railway employees felicitated with ‘General Manager’s Safety Award’ by Prakash Butani

Nine western Railway (WR) employees felicitated with the ‘General Manager’s Safety Award’ by WR general manager (in charge) Prakash Butani on Tuesday.

These employees were awarded in appreciation of their alertness in duty and contribution towards averting untoward incidents, during the months of March and April 2022 and thereby ensuring safety of train operations.

Out of the 9 employees, 3 were from Ratlam Division, 2 from Ahmedabad Division and 1 each from Mumbai Central, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar Divisions. The award function was attended by the Principal Head of Departments (PHODs) while the Divisional Railway Managers of all Divisions attended the meeting through video conferencing.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Butani appreciated the alertness of the staff who were being awarded and mentioned that they are exemplary role models for everyone to emulate. The employees awarded showed their great zeal and commitment towards safe running of trains in various areas of safety such as detection of brake binding, pinion jam, hot axles, detection of rail and track fracture, broken & hanging parts from running train, flat tyre in wagons and even informing about a four wheeler vehicle stranded on railway track, etc.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 08:16 PM IST