Mumbai: Nigerians go on rampage, vandalise several vehicles after suspicious death of friend in Nalasopara

On Wednesday, a group of 25 Nigerians went on a rampage and vandalised several vehicles in Nalasopara East after a friend was allegedly murdered by unidentified persons.

According to Mid-Day, a Nigerian national identified as Joseph, in his early 30s, was allegedly beaten by some local youths of Pragati Nagar area around 2.30 am. Joseph's friends rushed him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. After which, Alleging murder by locals, around 20-25 Nigerians ran riot on streets. During that many vehicles including autos, taxis, car, tempos, trucks and bikes were vandalised.

Later, locals who were angry over the vandalism demanded action against the Nigerians. The locals have alleged that hundreds of them live there illegally and carry out illegal work. A police officer told the Mid-Day that, "We have checked CCTV footage which shows several Nigerians taking the deceased to the hospital. Joseph's death at the moment remains a puzzle. His post-mortem report will disclose the actual cause of death." The Tulinj police have registered an Accidental Death Report based on preliminary inquiry.