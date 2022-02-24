Mumbai: Nigerian national held with cocaine worth Rs 57 lakh in Marol

The Anti-Narcotic Cell of Mumbai crime branch has arrested a 34-year-old Nigerian national and seized 192 grams of cocaine worth Rs 57 lakh from him.

The police claimed he was supplying drugs to local smugglers across Mumbai city and its suburbs.

The accused has been identified as Okeke Chinonso Goodluci, 34, and currently a resident of Khairani Road in Marol.

According to the police, the Kandivli unit of the ANC was patrolling the western suburbs areas on February 22, at around 1.30 pm, when the team found Goodluci’s movement suspicious.

A search by the police team led to recovery of the drugs.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (ANC) Datta Nalawade said they have registered a case under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

He said the accused was produced in court and has been remanded in police custody.

A police official said, “We are checking the syndicates and foreign links, cocaine supply links and routes of the international links.”

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 08:42 AM IST