Mumbai: Nigerian National Arrested With Heroin Worth ₹2 Cr At Airport; AIU Uncovers Smuggling Plot...

Mumbai International Airport | File Photo

A 42-year-old woman, a Nigerian national, was arrested by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Customs for allegedly attempting to flee with 20 capsules of heroin, approximately 350 grams. Officials reported that the woman was to receive Rs 50,000 for delivering the drugs worth Rs 2 crores.

Details of the operation that nabbed the smuggler

According to information received from the AIU, late on Friday night, the CISF informed the AIU about an international passenger, Ms. Victoria Okafor. Okafor was about to travel from Mumbai to Delhi when she was stopped by the AIU for investigation.

During the search, two pouches were found inside her brassiere containing a total of 20 capsules. Upon examination, the capsules were found to contain white-colored powder, which turned out to be 350 grams of cocaine with an estimated international market value of Rs 2 crores.

AIU sources stated that they recorded Okafor's statement, revealing that a person named Mr. Onye, residing in Nalasopara, had given her the pouch. She had received Rs 50,000 for delivering these drugs to Delhi.

Okafor sent to judicial custody for 14 days

An officer mentioned that Okafor has not disclosed the name of the person to whom she had to sell these drugs in Delhi. AIU officials are actively searching for Onye to uncover further links in this case. On Saturday, AIU presented Okafor in court, and she was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Victoria Okafor holds a Nigerian passport and operates a clothing selling business in Delhi.