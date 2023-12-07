Mumbai News: Man Held At International Airport For Forging Passport

Mumbai international airport | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai airport authority nabbed a 45-year-old man on December 5, for allegedly providing false information to authorities and creating a fake passport. A case has been filed against him at Sahar police station.

According to the police, On December 5, at 2.40 p.m., Anwar Moinuddin (45) arrived at Mumbai International Airport intending to travel to Sharjah, he presented his passport and boarding pass at the immigration counter for verification. The immigration officer grew suspicious due to discrepancies in his age and appearance. Subsequently, the office handed over him to the Wing Incharge.

The Wing Incharge initiated the inquiry and revealed that Anwar, originally from Bihar, had obtained his passport in Patna and previously travelled to Saudi Arabian for work. However, he left his work and returned to India, and Subsequently faced a ban from re-entering Saudi Arabia. Desiring to work in Gulf countries again but believing his age would hinder employment opportunities, Answar resorted to obtaining a fake passport with a younger age through an agent in Patna.

The Airport Authority has filed a case against him under sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code, along with a relevant section of Passport Act at Sahar Police station on December 5.