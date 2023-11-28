Mumbai: Punjab Resident Deported From Serbia For Fake Visa; Airport Authority Files Case | Representational Image

The Mumbai airport authority has filed case against a Punjab resident for travelling to Serbia on fake visa, leading to his deportation by Serbian immigration officers.

Crew of Qatar Airlines reports incident

As per the FIR at the Sahar police station, on November 27, at 10:30pm, the crew of Qatar Airlines reported the incident and handed over Gurwinder Singh, 30, to Mumbai immigration officers, informing them that the Serbian immigration officer deported him.

Upon examination of Singh’s deportation note by the Mumbai immigration officer, it was revealed that there was no visa. The inquiry disclosed that on October 4, Singh went to Dubai as a tourist, where he came in contact with an agent who promised to facilitate his journey to Europe for a payment of Rs6 lakh. Singh agreed, and the agent arranged a Serbian visa on his passport.

Having returned to India from Dubai on November 18, Singh attempted to travel to Serbia on November 24 via Doha using Qatar Airlines. However, Serbian immigration officers identified the fake visa, resulting in Singh's deportation to India.

Immigration officer files case against Singh

The immigration officer filed a case against Singh under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery of the purpose of cheating), and 471 (using a genuine forged document) of the Indian Penal Code on November 28.