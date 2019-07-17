Mumbai: Nigerian held with cocaine worth Rs 6 crore

Mumbai : Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai crime branch has arrested a Nigerian national with cocaine worth Rs 6 crore. The accused, identified as Bonavhechur Anzuvechuku Anwoode (35), is a part of an international drug smuggling racket. Anwoode has been arrested from Khar Link Road on Monday, with 1 kilogram of high quality cocaine.

According to ANC officer, on receiving a tip-off about a person coming to Sardar Rajendrasingh Anand Chouk, opposite Khar telephone exchange, they laid a trap and took Anwoode into custody.

During the search, they seized one kilogram of high quality cocaine from him. A resident of Koparkhairane, Anwoode has been arrested under the sections of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances act.

According to ANC, this cocaine shipment was brought from Mozambique to Delhi and then delivered to Anwoode. This year, ANC has arrested many peddlers who are part of international drug smuggling rackets and have seized drugs worth over Rs 15 crore.