Mumbai: NHAI installs crash cushion at Cyrus Mistry accident spot

The National Highways Authority of India have installed crash cushions or crash attenuator at the spot where industrialist Cyrus Mistry's car met with an accident. Although a case of overspeeding was registered against the driver of the vehicle, with this move NHAI has implicitly admitted the flaw in their design.

A crash cushion protests vehicles from damage when they collide with a structures and can potentially save the lives of those inside the vehicle. These cushions absorb the energy and can redirect colliding vehicle away from danger.

This installation endorses the flaw in the design of the national highway. NHAI is planning to install similar safety measures on other river bridges.

Cyrus Mistry death

On September 4, Ex-Chairman of Tata Group Cyrus Mistry’s car met with an accident near Charoti Dahanu. The accident spot which was on the converging road of the bridge of the Surya River had claimed the lives of two passengers who were not wearing seat belts.

The investigation of the accident was conducted by Police, RTO, the manufacturer of the vehicle Mercedes and a few other agencies.

A case with clauses of overspeeding, negligence and overtaking from the wrong side was registered against the driver of the vehicle Dr Anahita Pandole on November 5 at Kasa police station.

The road had converged on the starting of the bridge which had no safety warning nor crash guards.