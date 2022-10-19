NHAI begin work on short-term measures to curb mishaps at Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

To curb the instances of mishap, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has begun work on short-term measures on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. | Representative

Mumbai: To curb the instances of mishap, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has begun work on short-term measures on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway within the jurisdiction of Palghar district.

The officials said that cat-eyes have been put up at 44 median cuts on the highway, hazard marker boards have been put up warning motorists about dividers ahead, and road marking has been done at major parts of the highway. A large number of potholes have been filled too. Last month, Cyrus Mistry died in a mishap in Palghar.

Speaking to the FPJ, Superintendent of Police (Palghar) Balasaheb Patil said, "Work on the short-term measures that were supposed to be taken at the highway within the jurisdiction of Manor, Kasa, and Talasari police stations has begun and the work is going on at a good pace. Also, the place where the accident took place, work is going on there too."

Cat-eyes, rumble strips, and road crossings in yellow colour

"Cat-eyes, rumble strips, and road crossings have been made in yellow stripes this time so that even in the dark, drivers and riders can see if someone is walking. Blinkers have been put up. A large number of potholes have been filled on the highway. Dividers have been painted. Some of the places where work has been done are within the jurisdiction of the Kasa police station," said police inspector Shrikant Shinde of Kasa police station.



An official who was part of the work said, "Most of the work has been done in the jurisdiction of Kasa police station. The work started a few days ago. Rumble strips, hazard markers.

500 signs are installed

The officer added that Go-Slow and speed limit signs have been placed in accident-prone areas such as Dapchari and Surya bridge. At least 500 signs of different kinds, turning, speed limit, accident prone zone ahead, will be put up on the entire highway. In one month, we are hopeful of completing the work on the entire highway.

As of now, we have put up cat-eyes at 44 median cuts (the place where there is a cut near the divider) and hazard markers have been put up. This is a board which states that there is a divider ahead. Almost half of the highway we have done thermoplastic paint road marking to suggest the lane division and the remaining will be done in a month's time.