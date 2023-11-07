 Mumbai News: WR To Get Notice For Not Covering Construction Site At Khar Station
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: WR To Get Notice For Not Covering Construction Site At Khar Station

Mumbai News: WR To Get Notice For Not Covering Construction Site At Khar Station

Owing to the plummeting air quality, the civic body has asked all private and public sector construction sites to place either green covers, jute or tarpaulin to prevent dust from permeating into the environs.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 11:18 PM IST
article-image
WR To Get Notice For Not Covering Construction Site At Khar Station | FPJ

Mumbai: The BMC will send a notice to the Western Railway for failing to place green covers around construction works underway at the Khar station. The action comes after social activist Zoru Bathena clicked the site's photographs and uploaded them on X. Owing to the plummeting air quality, the civic body has asked all private and public sector construction sites to place either green covers, jute or tarpaulin to prevent dust from permeating into the environs. It has also directed to install sprinklers and pollution sensors. 

WR To Get Notice For Not Covering Construction Site 

WR To Get Notice For Not Covering Construction Site  | FPJ

In his post, Bathena said, “The construction work at the Khar station, which falls in the H-West ward, is being done without dust mitigation measures in place. This is a breach of the Bombay High Court orders. The ward office must take action.” In response, Assistant Municipal Commissioner (H-West) Vinayak Vispute said, “I have sent ward officers on the spot for inspection. We will send a notice to railways for not following norms laid down by the BMC for air pollution mitigation.” 

After the High Court's directive, the civic body is strictly monitoring if the trucks carrying debris are covered with tarpaulin or green clothes. A fine of Rs5,000 is being levied on the vehicles not following the norm. Till Monday, the BMC collected Rs4,51,692 in the form of penalties.  

Read Also
WR Enhances Mumbai Suburban Line Capacity with Successful Completion of 6th Line Infrastructural...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: NIA Court Allows Defreezing Of Zakir Naik's Niece's Bank Account

Mumbai: NIA Court Allows Defreezing Of Zakir Naik's Niece's Bank Account

Mumbai: With Eye On 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, Govt Speeds Up Redevelopment Of BDD Chawls

Mumbai: With Eye On 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, Govt Speeds Up Redevelopment Of BDD Chawls

'He Got Involved In Murder Because Of Bad Company': Mumbai Sessions Court Rejects Plea Seeking To...

'He Got Involved In Murder Because Of Bad Company': Mumbai Sessions Court Rejects Plea Seeking To...

Mumbai: Arthur Road Jail Superintendent Faces Contempt Notice Over Inmate Sleeping Space Issue

Mumbai: Arthur Road Jail Superintendent Faces Contempt Notice Over Inmate Sleeping Space Issue

Mumbai News: Mishap Claims 56-Year-Old Man’s Life In Miscalculated Bus Stop Decision

Mumbai News: Mishap Claims 56-Year-Old Man’s Life In Miscalculated Bus Stop Decision