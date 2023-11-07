Mumbai News: WR To Get Notice For Not Covering Construction Site At Khar Station

WR To Get Notice For Not Covering Construction Site At Khar Station | FPJ

Mumbai: The BMC will send a notice to the Western Railway for failing to place green covers around construction works underway at the Khar station. The action comes after social activist Zoru Bathena clicked the site's photographs and uploaded them on X. Owing to the plummeting air quality, the civic body has asked all private and public sector construction sites to place either green covers, jute or tarpaulin to prevent dust from permeating into the environs. It has also directed to install sprinklers and pollution sensors.

In his post, Bathena said, “The construction work at the Khar station, which falls in the H-West ward, is being done without dust mitigation measures in place. This is a breach of the Bombay High Court orders. The ward office must take action.” In response, Assistant Municipal Commissioner (H-West) Vinayak Vispute said, “I have sent ward officers on the spot for inspection. We will send a notice to railways for not following norms laid down by the BMC for air pollution mitigation.”

After the High Court's directive, the civic body is strictly monitoring if the trucks carrying debris are covered with tarpaulin or green clothes. A fine of Rs5,000 is being levied on the vehicles not following the norm. Till Monday, the BMC collected Rs4,51,692 in the form of penalties.

