WR Enhances Mumbai Suburban Line Capacity with Successful Completion of 6th Line Infrastructural Work

Mumbai: Western Railway successfully completed the infrastructural work on the 6th line, covering an 8.8 km stretch between Khar – Goregaon, achieving a Speed Trial of 112 kmph over this section on November 5, 2023.

The addition of this line will enhance the line capacity of Mumbai's suburban section, alleviating congestion and facilitating the addition of more train services. It will also contribute to improved train punctuality.

Preparatory blocks of 30 nights and final blocks of 29 nights

An official stated, "The commissioning work, which began on October 7, 2023, included preparatory blocks of 30 nights and final blocks of 29 nights, including non-interlocking work (NI) of 10 nights at six stations. All train services that were canceled due to the blocks have been fully restored since November 6, 2023."

According to a senior officer from Western Railway, the project involved laying 12 Turnouts and three Trap points on the existing 5th line and both Fast lines. Additionally, eight Turnouts were laid on the new 6th Line, and nine existing Turnouts and three Trap points from the existing lines were dismantled. "Independent connectivity to both the 5th and 6th lines has been established for Bandra Terminus Yard after slewing 700m of existing track and dismantling five points, including a diamond crossing," the official added.

Regarding the commissioning of the 6th line project between Khar Road and Goregaon, an official mentioned that it involved the acquisition of private and Government Land (BMC). Furthermore, 27 new Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) were constructed to replace existing ones that were infringing on the alignment. Obstructing railway structures were dismantled, and new structures were constructed in their place. "This included the construction of 192 flats for Railway Quarters, six new Electronic Interlocking (EI) buildings, two new Traction Sub Station (TSS) buildings, and three Booking Offices," the official explained.

607 project-affected people (PAPs) rehabilitated

As part of the project, 607 project-affected people (PAPs) were rehabilitated and provided with alternate allotments. Additionally, nearly 1000 trees were relocated and transplanted.

The project would enhance Mumbai's suburban section's line capacity, alleviate congestion, improve punctuality, and enable the addition of more train services, a statement by WR said.

A senior official from Western Railways (WR) revealed their next target: completing the 6th line project between Goregaon and Borivali by June 2024. Currently, the Goregaon to Borivali section operates with five tracks. However, with the addition of the 6th track extending up to Borivali, a significant reconfiguration will take place.

"After completing the 6th line track work up to Borivali, all long-distance trains (currently 21 pairs on average daily being handled at Bandra Terminus) that currently originate or terminate at Bandra Terminus will be shifted to the 5th and 6th lines. This strategic move is poised to unlock additional pathways for local trains in the section, potentially resulting in a remarkable increase in local train services. This development promises to enhance the efficiency and capacity of Mumbai's suburban railway network, ultimately benefiting the countless commuters who rely on it daily," the WR official stated.

