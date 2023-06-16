Mumbai News: Women Commuters Of Central Railway's Harbour, Trans-harbour Corridors Express Concern For Their Safety | File

Women commuters traveling on the Central Railway's (CR) Harbour and Trans-Harbour lines have voiced their anxieties regarding safety and security issues. Insufficient security measures, the presence of anti-social elements in stations and the absence of safety walls at certain locations have contributed to a sense of unease among women commuters. The incident relating to the sexual assault on a woman on a running train on Wednesday has further triggered their concerns.

Bandra Resident Recounts Stealing Of Her Phone

Nisha Tiberwal, a 55-year-old resident of Bandra, recounted how she became a victim of theft during her commute. While speaking to her daughter on the phone, a man boarded her Bandra-bound train at Kings Circle and swiftly snatched her mobile phone before fleeing the scene.

According to sources, thousands of women rely on the CR's local trains daily. However, the safety and security of women, particularly on the Harbour and Trans-Harbour lines, continue to be persistent issues. Numerous female commuters from Navi Mumbai, who travel during odd hours, have expressed their apprehensions regarding safety both inside the trains and on the platforms.

Wadala, Chunabhatti and Chembur Stations Unsafe: Commuters

The situation at Wadala, Chunabhatti and Chembur stations is equally alarming, with female commuters encountering commercial sex workers in the evenings. While sex workers may not pose a direct threat to female commuters, it is the men who interact with them that cause unease among the women. Although Vashi and Sanpada stations have underpasses, unauthorised entry onto the platforms from the sides remains an issue due to the absence of proper walls. Criminals exploit these vulnerabilities, enabling them to escape easily after snatching chains, mobile phones, or bags from unsuspecting commuters.

Additionally, inadequate lighting at nearby areas of several stations is also one of the major issues.Furthermore, the Trans-Harbour line, which connects Navi Mumbai and Thane, is plagued by the presence of “fatka” gangs. These criminal groups pose a threat to the safety and security of commuters, further intensifying concerns about the overall passenger experience.

Urgent Enhancement Of Security Needed

“The recurring safety issues highlighted by female commuters necessitate immediate attention from railway authorities. Enhanced security measures, stricter surveillance and improved infrastructure, such as safety walls and adequate lighting, are crucial to alleviate the anxieties of women travelers. It is imperative that steps are taken promptly to ensure the safety and well-being of all passengers, particularly women, who rely on the Central Railway's Harbour and Trans-Harbour lines for their daily commute,” said Sandhya Iyer of Sanpada, another frequent commuter of Harbour line.

Opposition Parties Pin it on Govt

Several opposition parties blamed the BJP-Shiv Sena government for the “deterioration in law and order” situation. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who is in charge of the home department, too expressed his concern over Wednesday's incident.