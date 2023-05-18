Mumbai News: Trees at Bandra's Sadhu Vaswani Garden likely to get axed

Twitter

Mumbai: To make room for a portion of the National College Metro Station, about 40 trees at the Sadhu Vaswani Garden in Bandra are likely to face the axe.

The station is part of the larger Dahisar East-Andheri-Bandra-Mankhurd metro project with the title of Metro 2 as well as Yellow Line. The Dahisar East-Andheri section is already in operation.

The residents of Tata Blocks Parsi Colony have raised objections towards the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (MMRDA) plan with their demand being to shift the entire station building 100mt away and closer to RD National College.

Engineering works have already commenced

Sources shared that it is very late to relocate the station building as engineering works have commenced and there are other challenges at the location the citizens want the station to be shifted at.

While MMRDA officials have been claiming that only a staircase will be erected, sources have shared that about 40 trees will be hacked or transplanted.

Attempts to get in touch with MMRDA’s Commissioner SVR Srinivas for clarification on the subject did not yield any result.