Mumbai News: Western Railway Celebrates Ambedkar's Birth Anniversary

Western Railway celebrated the 133rd Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Western Railway’s Headquarters at Churchgate. Shri Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager of Western Railway presided over the ceremony. The ceremony was also attended by Shri Prakash Butani - Additional General Manager along with Principal Heads of Departments, representatives of Trade Unions, SC/ST & OBC Associations as well as staff.

GM Shri Misra lighted the memorial candle and offered floral respects to Dr. B. R. Ambedkar. Speaking on this occasion, Shri Misra paid rich tributes to the Architect of Indian Constitution and recounted his unmatched contributions in framing it. He also recalled Dr. Ambedkar’s contribution towards betterment of Indian Society and nation building.

General Manager, Western Railway paying floral tributes & lighting the memorial candle on the occasion of birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar in a ceremony held at WR Headquarters at Churchgate