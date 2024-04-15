 Mumbai News: Western Railway Celebrates Ambedkar's Birth Anniversary
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Western Railway Celebrates Ambedkar's Birth Anniversary

Mumbai News: Western Railway Celebrates Ambedkar's Birth Anniversary

Misra recalled Dr. Ambedkar’s contribution towards betterment of Indian Society and nation building.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, April 15, 2024, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
Ashok Kumar Misra |

Western Railway celebrated the 133rd Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Western Railway’s Headquarters at Churchgate. Shri Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager of Western Railway presided over the ceremony. The ceremony was also attended by Shri Prakash Butani - Additional General Manager along with Principal Heads of Departments, representatives of Trade Unions, SC/ST & OBC Associations as well as staff.

Read Also
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Ambedkar Jayanti Celebrated With Enthusiasm
article-image

GM Shri Misra lighted the memorial candle and offered floral respects to Dr. B. R. Ambedkar. Speaking on this occasion, Shri Misra paid rich tributes to the Architect of Indian Constitution and recounted his unmatched contributions in framing it. He also recalled Dr. Ambedkar’s contribution towards betterment of Indian Society and nation building. 

Read Also
Bhopal: Ambedkar Jayanti Celebrated With Zero Waste Concept
article-image

General Manager, Western Railway paying floral tributes & lighting the memorial candle on the occasion of birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar in a ceremony held at WR Headquarters at Churchgate

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira- Bhayandar Shocker: 45-Year-Old Man Arrested And Booked Under POCSO For Sexually Assaulting...

Mira- Bhayandar Shocker: 45-Year-Old Man Arrested And Booked Under POCSO For Sexually Assaulting...

Mira- Bhayandar: MBMC To Boost Twin-City Branding Under 'Vision @2047'

Mira- Bhayandar: MBMC To Boost Twin-City Branding Under 'Vision @2047'

Mumbai News: Western Railway Celebrates Ambedkar's Birth Anniversary

Mumbai News: Western Railway Celebrates Ambedkar's Birth Anniversary

Mumbai International Airport To Remain Closed For 6 Hours On May 9

Mumbai International Airport To Remain Closed For 6 Hours On May 9

Mira Road Violence: Bombay HC Asks State Advocate General To Go Through Alleged Hate Speeches Of BJP...

Mira Road Violence: Bombay HC Asks State Advocate General To Go Through Alleged Hate Speeches Of BJP...