Bhopal: Ambedkar Jayanti Celebrated With Zero Waste Concept

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 133rd birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was celebrated as a ‘Zero Waste Event’ in the city. This was the first and unique event of its kind in which there was no single-use plastic and the waste generated during the events was also recycled scientifically.

More than 20,000 people participated in the main program held at the Board Office Square. The programme that began at night of April 13 continued till next day. The venue remained completely garbage free i.e. zero waste. Instead of single use plastic, disposable plates made of paper and cloth were used for serving food, prasad, tea, sharbat etc.

Dustbins were placed at more than 50 places at the venue. Volunteers were deployed for garbage collection. MRF i.e. A Material Recovery Facility was created and waste was collected and separated. After separation, dry and wet waste was transported to the garbage collection centres of the Municipal Corporation.

In all, 482 kg wet waste and 265 kg dry waste including paper cups were collected. On the initiative of Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI), for the first time in Madhya Pradesh, such an initiative was taken with support from social institutions and organisations.

“We will implement the initiative of DICCI in other events of the corporation also,” Malti Rai, Mayor