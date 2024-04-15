Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Ambedkar Jayanti Celebrated With Enthusiasm

The 133rd birth anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was celebrated in the city with great enthusiasm. Thousands of Dr. Ambedkar's followers paid homage to him by garlanding his statue at Bhadkal gate since the morning on Sunday. In the evening, a grand procession was organized from Kranti chowk to Bhadkal gate, in which thousands of people participated, dancing to the tunes of DJs and band troops. Various political parties had erected pandals at various places along the procession route. Participants were welcomed by showering flowers from the pandals and given mementos.

Read Also Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: Inspirational Quotes By Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar

People dressed in white clothes and blue turbans participated in large numbers. Similarly, small processions were also organized in various localities, which later merged into the main procession at Kranti Chowk. Youth participated in bike rallies with blue flags. Some people were seen on open jeeps in the procession. The dhol and tasha troops were the center of attraction for people, with children, women, and senior citizens taking part.

Vehicles were decorated with lights, and several tableaux depicting events in the life of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar were showcased. The entire road from Kranti chowk to Bhadkal gate was filled with crowds of Dr. Ambedkar's followers, paying their respects to their beloved leader.