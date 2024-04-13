Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: Inspirational Quotes By Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar

By: Rahul M | April 13, 2024
"I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality, and fraternity."
Pinterest | Sameer Meshram
"A great man is different from a eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society."
"I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved."
Pinterest | Rohan
"Law and order are the medicine of the body politic, and when the body politic gets sick, medicine must be administered."
"I am prod of my country, India, for having a constitution that enshrines principles of democracy, socialism, and secularism.
"Life should be great, rather than long."
"Humans are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plants needs watering. Otherwise both will wither and die."
Pinterest | Prathamesh Vengurlekar Art