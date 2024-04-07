Mumbai News: Versova-Bandra Sea Link Completes 15% Civil Work; Project Deadline Extended To May 2028 |

Mumbai: The ongoing construction of the Versova-Bandra Sea Link (VBSL) has achieved a major milestone, with 15 per cent of the civil work completed, according to a report in the Indian Express quoting an official from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) overseeing the project.

Progress Update Of Project

While one pier has been fully constructed, piling work for other piers is currently underway. To streamline the construction process, barges have been strategically stationed at 10 different locations in the sea, facilitating the swift transportation of raw materials, machinery, and personnel to the site. A specially designed barge, equipped with a floating concrete factory, a mixing plant, a pump and a separate placing boom has been deployed to accelerate construction further.

Revised Completion Deadline

Originally scheduled for completion by December 2026, the project's deadline has been extended to May 2028. This adjustment allows for the completion of the extensive construction work while addressing the challenges and complexities encountered during the project execution.

In January 2024, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) sought an extension for the Versova-Bandra Sea Link (VBSL) project, citing repeated delays in progress. With only 12 per cent of the work completed back then, contractors proposed seeking a revised deadline, which was submitted to the state authorities for consideration.

Details On The Sealink Project

The VBSL project entails the construction of a sea link bridge along Mumbai’s west coast, linking Bandra (south side) to Versova at Nana Nani Park (north side), with intermediate connectors at Juhu Koliwada and Otter’s Club, alongside toll facilities. The approved alignment places the project approximately 900 metres away from the coast.

Technical Details Of Project

The main sea link bridge spans 9.60 km with 4 + 4 lanes, complemented by various connectors including the Bandra Connector (1.17 km, 2 + 2 lanes), Carter Road Connector (1.80 km, 3 + 3 lanes), Juhu Koliwada Connector (2.80 km, 2 + 2 lanes), and Versova Connector (1.80 km, 3 + 3 lanes).

The structure comprises a cable-stayed bridge with a central navigational span of 150m + back span of 75m on either side, along with three balanced cantilever bridges, each featuring a central navigational span of 100m + back span of 75m on either side.