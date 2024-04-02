Mumbai News: Uttarakhand Based Man Arrested By Shahu Nagar Police, Heroin Worth Over ₹ 55 Lakh Recovered; Case Registered

A youth has been arrested by the Shahu Nagar police with possession of Heroin in large quantities worth over Rs 55 lakhs. He was caught by the police near Sion-Mahim Link Road.

Police Chase Down Suspect Carrying Heroin Near Raheja Bridge

According to the police, the youth, identified as Sarfaraz Abdul Ahmed, 26, was first spotted during the patrolling near Raheja Bridge at Sion-Mahim Link Road. At first, he avoided eye contact and started to increase his walking pace as he noticed the police jeep. Noticing his suspicious movements, police gradually started to follow him, throughout the bridge. “As we followed him, his speed of walking increased, and then he started running away,” said an official, adding that the police team left their vehicle to chase him down.

After a good chase scene lasting for 5-7 minutes, police caught Ahmed, who had a pista-coloured bag in his possession. With the look of it, it was a brown-coloured substance, and with further inspection, it turned out to be heroin. Reportedly, heroin even though appears white crystalline power-like substance, the low-quality, relatively cheap version of heroin seems brown in colour, which is why heroin is also referred to as “brown sugar”.

Uttarakhand Man Caught With Heroin In Mumbai

Upon questioning Ahmed, he confirmed the substance to be heroin and that he was on his way to make a deal by selling the narcotic drug. A rare drug used in areas like Shahu Nagar and Dharavi given the high price, police interrogated Ahmed about where he obtained the drug and to whom he was to sold it. Ahmed, the middle man in this business, is yet to confirm about if he the lone in this business or has a syndicate attached to him.

Police officials later found his home town to be somewhere in Uttarakhand and had come to the city to make money. Sources confirmed his current location somewhere in Vasai-Naigaon area and a team will be visiting his house for further inspection. A case has been registered by the police against Ahmed under the NDPS Act.