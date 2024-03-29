Mumbai: Drugs Sent In Foreign Post; 1 Arrested

The Special Postal Intelligence Branch has arrested a man and unearthed a racket wherein contraband was be- ing imported from abroad through post. The agency has recovered eight bottles containing hashish / cannabis resin having gross weight of 649 grams and 4.8 kilograms of marijuana plant.

According to sources, a packet that was imported. through Foreign Post Office (FPO), Mumbai, in the name of SS Joshi was examined on March 13, which resulted in recovery of eight bottles containing brownish yellow semi-solid substance said to be hashish/cannabis.

A dummy parcel was formed and controlled delivery was attempted on March 26 at Pune. "One person identified as SS Joshi was held at the time of controlled delivery of the parcel at SP Col- lege Sub Post Office, Pune," a source said.