Mumbai News: US Returned Student Duped Of ₹18 Lakh In Job Fraud

Representative photo

Mumbai: A Mumbai resident who returned from the US after receiving a degree in airline studies has been cheated of ₹ 18 lakh in the name of getting a job in an airline company.

According to Vile Parle police, Shripat Revgade, 63, the father of the victim, filed a complaint that his sons wanted to do a typewriting course and they contacted Henry Paul, through their acquaintance, Sanjay Shinde. Ravgade was told by Shinde that Paul can help to get his son a job in the Jet Airways company.

Later, Paul asked Revgade to pay ₹18 lakh for the job and another woman, who was at Paul’s office in Andheri, asked for ₹3 lakh for a typewriting course. Revgade told them that he would pay in instalments and gave the money from September 2017 to March 2018. However, Jet Airways was closed in 2019. Revgade later went to Paul's office in Andheri and found it locked. When Revgade inquired, it was found that Paul has closed the office. The police said that they have filed a first information report (FIR).

