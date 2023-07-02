Mumbai News: Twitter User Shares Video Of SCLR Extension Flyover Filled With Dozens Of Potholes; BMC Responds

Mumbai: A video has surfaced on Twitter showing the detoriated condition of the newly constructed Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) Flyover's Extension Arm. The extension arm of the flyover connects Kurla to Santacruz through the Mumbai University premises. Video taken by the Twitter user from the car's dashboard shows the flyover filled with numerous potholes.

Video Shows Pothole-Filled Road

In the video shared on Twitter by a user Pradeep Mestry, the view from a car's dashboard can be seen which shows motorists and bikers making way through the numerous potholes filled with rainwater. One can see as many potholes in the video which were enough to slow down the driver bringing his car to a very minimal speed. Another biker can be seen ahead trying to dodge the potholes while riding through them.

BMC Responds to Tweet

The civic body took cognisance of the tweeted video and responded to it. In a response tweet, BMC said, "We regret inconvenience caused to you. We request to you to let us know the exact location to help you better."

"This was on the flyover which is connecting the santacruz highway from SCLR," replied Mestry.

PM Modi Inaugurated Flyover Earlier In Feb

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the flyover which 1.8-km long elevated road between Kurla Depot and Vakola. The event took place on February 10 when he also inaugurated the Kurar Underpass of Malad.

Aaditya Thackeray Slams Shinde Govt A Day Ago

Addressing a well-attended protest rally outside the civic headquarters in south Mumbai on Saturday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also alleged irregularities in civic road concretisation works, gravel procurement, purchase of furniture and sanitary pads. The metropolis was being looted as the Eknath Shinde government was indulging in only scams in the last one year, the former minister alleged.

The Sena (UBT) leader also accused the state government of corruption in road contracts for the city. “The government had planned to give Rs600 crore to the contractors even before the work started; they even took a 40% cut,” Thackeray said. “A file of your theft is ready and you will be shown your place on the day we come back to power,” he said.