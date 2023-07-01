In BMC Morcha, Aaditya Thackeray Warns CM Eknath Shinde: 'We Have Noticed Theft You Have Committed...'

Aaditya Thackeray | File Image

Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray Saturday attacked Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at a public gathering held in Mumbai.

While addressing party workers, Aaditya said, “I had contemplated to whom I should make the request. I thought, what request should I present to thieves? Today, I openly declare that we have noticed the theft you have committed. We have compiled files about your actions.”

Aaditya threatens Shinde of police action

"When our government assumes power, we will unite with the police to put you in your place." He emphasised, "Even if orders come from Delhi, refrain from looting Mumbai," Aaditya further said.

Speaking out against Shinde’s government, Aaditya urged caution while reviewing upcoming files. He warned against looting the city, stating, "Mumbai belongs to us, so don't plunder us. No matter how many orders come from Delhi, do not engage in looting."

Regarding the disruption of roads, Thackeray explained, "They caused chaos on the roads and took credit for it. We are committed to concreting all the roads in Mumbai and eliminating potholes."

Aaditya slams Shinde govt

He questioned the government's effectiveness, asking, "After all these years of work, how many pothole-free roads can you boast of clearing? How many roads can you repair, or how many new and improved roads can you construct in Mumbai?"