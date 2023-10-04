Mumbai News: TSAW Drones Wins Bid From ICMR For Its Ambitious Projects On Advancing Various Medical Supplies Via UAVs

TSAW Drones Company | Twitter/ TSAW Drones

Mumbai: India’s leading healthcare drone logistics startup TSAW Drones, has announced that it has received a Service Order from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the world’s oldest and largest medical research organization. This tie-up is poised to bring about major advancements in healthcare and medical supply deliveries through the use of drones, addressing critical healthcare challenges.

ICMR’s ambitious project, spanning three locations – Telangana, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh – will encompass six months of regular deliveries to support healthcare facilities in Yaddari district (Telangana), Manipal district (Karnataka), and Lahul (Himachal Pradesh). These deliveries will connect several locations, including distribution centers and primary health centers (PHCs), facilitating the transportation of vital medical supplies, TB samples, tissue samples, diagnostic samples, and more.

This collaboration will enhance healthcare delivery in India

Dr. Sumit Aggarwal, Scientist D and Program Officer at ICMR, remarked, “This momentous collaboration exemplifies our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of healthcare delivery in India. By harnessing the cutting-edge capabilities of drone technology, we are not merely opening doors; we are tearing down barriers to healthcare access in the remotest regions of our country. This initiative stands as a testament to our resolve to leave no one behind and to ensure that every citizen, regardless of their geographic location, receives the medical attention they deserve.” However full details of studies may be obtained from ICMR-Hqrs.

One of the most notable aspects of this initiative is to connect some PHCs situated at the world’s highest peaks, above 12,000 feet. This presents a unique challenge that TSAW Drones is eager to tackle.

TSAW Drones-ICMR collaboration

Kishan Tiwari, Founder and CEO of TSAW Drones, stated, “At TSAW Drones, we are privileged to join hands with ICMR in this groundbreaking initiative. Our mission has always been to leverage technology for societal betterment, and this collaboration perfectly aligns with that vision. In this undertaking overcoming difficult terrains and reaching unprecedented altitudes to serve underserved communities and also to achieve this height will definitely be a challenge but we are fully prepared to ensure timely and reliable access to medical resources and look forward to achieving this successfully.”

Looking forward, both parties have their sights set on a Pan India expansion, connecting more Distribution Centers with Primary Health Centers, and bringing cutting-edge healthcare logistics to even more communities across the nation. The entire project will be conducted under the rigorous oversight of ICMR, ensuring the highest standards of safety and effectiveness. Notably, all deliveries will be executed by TSAW’s logistics arm.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)