Mumbai News: Tribals To Gather At Mega De-Listing In Nashik On October 29

Mumbai: Nashik will witness a mega 'de-listing' rally of tribals from across the state on Sunday. Constitutional experts, MPs and sages and saints from across the country have gathered in the city for 'De-Listing' mega rally being organized under the aegis of Janajati Suraksha Manch, a statement released here by the organizers said.

Various benefits under the ST category are being siphoned by individuals who convert to non-tribal faiths and hence they need to be 'de-listed' the tribals have demanded. Many more of their demands related to this principle demand are likely to be presented at the rally on Sunday.

The issue of religious conversion of tribals

Due to the missionary activities several tribal communities have converted to Christianity and Islam over the past few years.

However, such tribals are not distinctly identifiable from other members of the community as, except for changes in only a few customs and methods of worship, they don't change names or appearance or even have any official records about it. This makes the issue very peculiar and hence needs to be addressed immediately, said Mahesh Kale of Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram (VKA).

Fase Pardhi members to also participate in rally

Members of 'fase pardhi' community from Solapur would participate in the rally in large numbers apart from the tribals, primarily from the Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nashik, Palghar, Thane and Ahmednagar districts will participate in the rally in large numbers.

Over 2,700 vehicles are expected to bring thousands of tribal villagers to the venue in Nashik, while the food packets for them are being made in 35,000 houses in the city, the organizers said.The rally shall begin at the Golf Club ground and after submitting a memorandum to the district collector, they will gather at the Hutatma Anant Kanhere ground to officially adopt resolutions related to de-listing, the organizers added.

