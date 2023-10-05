Madhya Pradesh: Tribal Sadbhavana Rally Taken Out In Kukshi Town

FP Photo

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): A few days after communal violence erupted in Kukshi town of Dhar district on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, a Tribal Sadbhavana rally was taken out on Thursday.

The rally aimed to establish peace, harmony and stability in the town. The rally was led by MLA and former cabinet minister Surendra Singh Honey Baghel. The rally which flagged off from the Tehsil office passed through prominent locations and intersections including Alirajpur Road, Vijay Stambh Square, Cinema Square, Padwa, Municipal Council office before culminating at Bagh Road. Thousands of tribal community members took part in the rally.

Notably, during the Ganesh Visarjan procession in Kukshi town, communal tensions flared up, resulting in vandalism, stone pelting and clashes.

