Mumbai News: Tata Power readies for safe monsoon; conducts several checks & maintenance works

Mumbai News: Tata Power readies for safe monsoon | Image: Tata (Representative)

Mumbai: Tata Power has announced a comprehensive set of precautionary measures to ensure reliable power supply and the safety of its customers ahead of the monsoon. With 70% ownership of Mumbai’s transmission network and serving 7.5 lakh consumers, Tata Power has undertaken various initiatives to prepare for the challenges posed by heavy rains and potential electrical disruptions.

Pre-monsoon checks and preventive maintenance conducted

As per the firm’s statement, it has conducted pre-monsoon checks and preventive maintenance of equipment at distribution and consumer sub-stations across Mumbai. Earth leakage tests have also been carried out at more than 10,000 feeder pillars and junction boxes to enhance public safety. A special tree trimming drive has been undertaken near its substations and internal roads to mitigate the risks of falling branches during storms.

Stability checks performed

Dewatering pumps have been installed at all distribution and consumer sub-stations. The height of electrical installations such as transformers, feeder pillars, and meter rooms in flood-prone areas has been raised to prevent damage. Stability checks of outdoor and indoor structures have been performed, and necessary corrective actions have been taken. Additional safety measures include equipping substations with rescue boats and life jackets and placing vehicles with emergency equipment at key locations.