Mumbai News: Staying Illegally Since 1987, Bangladeshi Man Finally Caught | representative pic/ Pexels

Mumbai: On a tip-off from the Juhu unit of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), the Mumbra police have apprehended a Bangladeshi national who has been allegedly staying illegally in India since 1987. The accused was in touch with several people in his home country over the phone and also managed to get Aadhaar and PAN cards, sources said. The police have launched a detailed probe to trace those who helped the accused to illegally get government ID cards.

On Saturday, an input was received from the Juhu ATS officials that they had recently arrested an illegal foreign immigrant Robiul Sardar Afsarali Sardar and his interrogation revealed that he was in touch with one Abdul Malik Khudabaksh Shaikh, 52, a resident of Mumbra. Sardar had claimed that the latter was a Bangladeshi national staying illegally in India.

Accused, a native of Jessore in Bangladesh

Subsequently, a team was formed which traced Shaikh. After sustained questioning, he admitted to being a native of Jessore in Bangladesh and that he had infiltrated in 1987. When the police questioned Shaikh from where he managed to get government ID cards, he told that he got them made through his contacts, which were based in Bandra and Mumbra, in exchange for money. A case has been filed against him under sections 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of Indian Penal Code and The Passports Act.

