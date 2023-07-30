Mumbai News: Woman Among 5 Bangladeshi Nationals Held For Illegal Stay

25-year-old Bangladeshi national Shukur Ibrahim Shaikh |

Mumbai: The Shivaji Nagar police, Govandi, have arrested a 25-year-old Bangladeshi national for allegedly entering India two years back without a passport or visa. The accused was identified as Shukur Ibrahim Shaikh, who worked as a scrap seller and lived in Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

Acting on a tip-off received by the Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) that a Bangladeshi national would come to the Shivaji Nagar area, a special squad comprising ATC personnel and cops from the Shivaji Nagar police station was formed. As per the intel, the suspect would be wearing a red shirt and blue jeans, and would arrive near the Lotus Colony Road on the afternoon of July 25. Accordingly, a trap was laid and special squad officials positioned themselves in civvies. The task ended with Shaikh's arrest.

Infiltrated to earn a livelihood for his family.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that he belonged to the Narail district in southwestern Bangladesh. Subsequently, Shaikh confessed that he did not have any passport or visa when he entered India while adding that he infiltrated to earn a livelihood for his family. “He said his family members were starving due to poverty in Bangladesh hence he wanted to support them and entered India. For the past two years, he had been doing odd jobs,” said an official.

There were six people whom Shaikh frequently contacted via Imo, a mobile application which offers free international calls. He was in touch with his parents, brother, cousins and a couple of friends, said the police, adding that he has been booked under section 14 (living in India beyond permitted visa duration) of the Foreigners Act.

Four alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators held

In another case, the ATC of the Byculla police apprehended four alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators, including a woman, from the Mazgaon area on Saturday. The quartet was identified as Waseem Morol, Saleem Ali, Salman Ashraf Shaikh and Sultana. They were residing in Navi Mumbai and had come to the city in search of jobs, the police said.

