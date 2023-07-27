Mumbai News: State To Bring Law To Ban Casinos | representative/ Freepik

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has decided to bring in legislation to ban casinos, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said. “We won’t allow online gambling. In fact, we won’t allow any kind of gambling. I had signed a proposal to repeal a 30-year-old law allowing casinos in Maharashtra. We shall now bring in new legislation to repeal the act,” Fadnavis told the media at the Vidhan Sabha premises on Wednesday.

