Mumbai News: State Blood Transfusion Council Initiates Blood Donation Drive To Prevent Shortage During Summer

Ensuring there is no blood shortage across the state for the next two to three months amid vacations, the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) has issued a circular requesting all blood banks to contact social, political, religious organizations and organise voluntary blood donation camps.

“College youth is an important source of blood donation. However, colleges have holidays in April and May. Also, many blood donors are out of town as schools are on vacation. Therefore, every year in April-May, there is shortage of blood in the state. 2. There is a possibility of shortage of blood in the above lateral areas in the near future,” read circular.

Blood Donation Camps At Railway Stations And Blood Collection Drives In Housing Societies

Moreover they have also asked government blood banks to organise blood donation camps at railway stations. Also emphasis should be given on blood collection by sending blood collection vehicles to housing societies.

“Every year we face an acute shortage during summer vacations due to which we need to keep a back up which can be utilised in emergency situations. However the daily requirement across Maharashtra is 3,000-5,000 units and so far no shortfall is being witnessed,” said senior official.

He further said that they call upon all stakeholders to organise donation drives at their level to overcome the summer shortage every year as there have been instances of beneficiaries facing problems in procuring blood from banks due to shortage.

“We need back-up options. Many voluntary donors are normally on vacation, so we issue circulars asking societies, NGOs, hospitals and local corporators asking them to hold camps depending on their capacity so that there is no wastage,” official concluded.

Blood Donation Camps: A Vital Source to Address Mumbai's Blood Requirement

According to SBTC, the major contributor to the city’s requirement for blood comes from blood donation camps. “We are getting calls because of the shortage of blood. However, I think we are in a much better position than the last two years where voluntary blood donors were also hesitating to come and donate and we were not able to organise blood donation camps with corporates as they were working from home,” said former Assistant Director of SBTC, Dr Arun Thorat.