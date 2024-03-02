Pune: Scholarship Distribution, Blood Donation Drive Mark Rasiklal Dhariwal's Birth Anniversary |

On Rasiklal Dhariwal's birth anniversary, his remarkable journey from humble beginnings to becoming a business magnate was celebrated. Despite lacking higher education, Dhariwal's perseverance propelled him to the pinnacle of success in the industry, earning widespread recognition.

But Dhariwal's legacy extends beyond personal triumphs. Through the RMD Foundation, he has championed a scholarship programme, aiding over 12,000 financially disadvantaged students in pursuing higher education. Shobhatai R Dhariwal, Vice President of the foundation, lauded this initiative, highlighting its transformative impact on countless lives.

During the commemorative event, scholarships were awarded to medical students, underscoring Dhariwal's commitment to education. The occasion also featured a blood donation drive, symbolising the spirit of giving ingrained in the foundation's ethos.

Janhavi Dhariwal Balan, President of the foundation, credited her father's guidance for the organisation's social endeavours nationwide. Punit Balan, Chairman of Punit Balan Group and actor Makarand Anaspure emphasised the importance of social responsibility and urged students to eschew vices.

The event witnessed participation from diverse sectors, including social organisations, educational institutions, and the media. Notably, over 425 donors, inspired by the collective ethos of altruism, contributed to the blood donation drive, epitomising the spirit of solidarity.

As the event concluded, Shobha Dhariwal extended gratitude to all donors, underscoring the enduring impact of selfless acts of kindness.