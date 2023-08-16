Mumbai News: Speeding Car Knocks Down IT Executive And His Wife On Scooty In Worli, Driver Flees Scene

Road Accident | Representational Image

A 38-year-old resident of Worli, Manuel Methrin, was knocked down by an unidentified car which also hit his wife on Dr Annie Besant Road on Sunday night. Methrin, a resident of BDD Chawl in Worli, left home with his wife Salomi (38) on Sunday evening to attend an event.

Salomi told the FPJ on Tuesday that they borrowed the Activa scooter of a friend, Geeta Kumar. When they were returning, the scooter was knocked down by a car taking a sharp U turn near Glocal Bar & Restaurant on Annie Besant Road around 9.30 p.m. The couple was thrown on the road. But the car driver, who was driving very fast, did not halt and instead fled from the scene.

Cops trying to trace down accused

The police have downloaded CCTV coverage of the accident. Even though the accident happened on Sunday night, the police have not been able to track down the car driver yet. A Worli police official said they have got the registration number of the car and are "trying to trace the driver."

Read Also Mumbai News: Commuters Grapple With Insufficient Public Transport During Independence Day

Methrin, who is an IT executive in a company in Malad, has been admitted to Wockhardt Hospital at Agripada with several fractures and the doctors have said he could run up a medical bill of Rs 4 lakhs.

Salomi, who is also an IT professional, said they had no plans to step out of their house on Sunday after a week of work but in the afternoon, they decided to attend an event at Mumbai Central.

No help in sight

Salomi said the accident spot was deserted and nobody came to help them. "I picked myself up somehow and started looking for a taxi. One stopped, and I then picked Manuel with the help of the taxi driver and immediately went to Wockhardt Hosital. The doctors said Manuel's leg was not responding at all, and after a few tests and X-rays, it showed his leg was completely fractured and the only way out of this was a knee-surgery," said a dejected Salomi, who escaped with minor injuries.

The couple got married three years ago and since then they have been residing in BDD Chawl, Worli.

Victims register FIR

On Monday evening after consulting the doctors, they approached the Worli police and registered a first information report (FIR) against the unknown car driver after which the police started probing the matter.

A case has been registered against the accused driver under section 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently), of the Indian Penal Code and section 184 (driving dangerously), 134 (a) (not taking reasonable steps to secure medical attention for the injured person) and 134 (b) (not reporting the circumstances of the occurrence (accident) to a police officer or a police station), of the Motor Vehicles Act.